Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH BENNETT LEWIS

JOSEPH BENNETT LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS,
JOSEPH BENNETT, 60
Joseph Bennett Lewis was born to the late Henry and Bernice Lewis in Ocala, Florida. He attended the Public Schools of Marion County, Florida, graduating from Forest High School class of 1977. Furthering his education at Bethune-Cookman and the University of Florida. Mr. Lewis was a member of Mt. Zion A. M. E. Church, Ocala. He was employed at FedEx for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting old cars.
He leaves to cherish his memories one brother, Keith H. Lewis (Dollie) of Ocala; two stepsisters, Diane Credle (Calvin) of Neptune, NJ and Melissa Roy of Ocala; one stepson, Dominic Anderson; one step-grandson, Dominic Ford; father in law, Reverend N. P. Brodie of Fayetteville, NC; one sister in law, Annette Jackson (Ralph) of Duluth, GA; two brother in laws, Norwood P. Brodie, Jr. (Patricia) of Lawrenceville, GA, Steve Brodie (Joyce) of Snellville, GA; four nieces and four nephews, one uncle, three aunts, and a host of cousins and friends.
Graveside Service for Mr. Joseph Lewis will be on October 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, 1155 SW 123rd Terrace, Ocala, Florida 34481. The funeral cortege will form at 2537 NW 2nd St, Ocala, Fl 34475 at 12 noon.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
JOSEPH
