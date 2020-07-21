SMITH, JOSEPH C

Joseph C. Smith, 87, went home to be with his Lord on July 2, in Ocala FL.

He is survived by his beloved wife Laura Howie Smith, sister Janice Smith Gleason and his children, the joy of life, son David M. Smith, daughter Suzanne M. Rowland, son-in-law Richard Rowland. He is also survived by granddaughter Kristy, grandson Brandon (Krystal) and great granddaughter Scarlett.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George, and Bernice Smith. He was born in Hamburg, NY August 19, 1932, and attended Hamburg Schools. During the Korean action he was drafted and proudly served in the Army. Upon his return to civilian life he was employed by NYNEX

Telecommunication's, until his

retirement.

Joe was known for his generous heart and a smile for everyone he met. He was always ready to give a helping hand. Before retiring to Ocala, he was involved with Kairos, prison ministry, a volunteer house parent for a Halfway House in Buffalo and involved with his church. When coming to Ocala, he joined the Southern Florida Disaster Team, traveled to NYC during 9/11 and many other disasters across the country. He loved building Habit Houses and helped sponsor a family for a home. He was a volunteer at Munroe Hospital, in the

Chaplain's office.

He loved the Lord, his wife, his children, and his church. He was the 'good and faithful servant' that we are called to be, by our Lord.

His family thanks, Pastor John of Southwest Christian Church, Ocala Regional Medical Center and Hospice Legacy House for all the loving care he received. They would like any memorials to be made to Hospice of Marion County Legacy House, 9505 SW 110th St., Ocala, FL 34481.

A memorial service and celebration of life is being planned for August.

Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals &

Cremations, Ocala, Florida

352-236-7813.



