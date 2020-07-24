1/
Joseph Charles Oxx
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OXX, JR.,
JOSEPH CHARLES
Joseph Charles Oxx, Jr., formerly of Kearny, NJ, died peacefully July 18, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was 82. Joe was born in Newport RI in 1938, moved to Kearny in 1943, and attended St Stephen's grade school and Seton Hall Prep. He joined the Marine Corp in 1957 and was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal in 1964. He drove a gasoline truck for Exxon until his retirement in 1993.
In 1969, Joe married Carol Lynn Trabolik with whom he had two daughters, Kate and Meghan. After Carol's untimely death in 1983, Joe devoted himself to raising his girls. As a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan, he suffered many heartbreaks, tempered only and in equal measure by his loathing of the NY Yankees. Joe's tireless pursuit of the perfect beer drove family vacations, backyard barbecues, and an admirable beer can collection.
Jersey winters led Joe to Naples, FL in 1994 where he became a tennis-court stalwart, long distance cyclist, and Florida Senior Olympics champion race-walker. In 2017, Joe moved near his daughter Meghan and her husband Dustin Magamoll in Ocala, FL, where he loved being 'GoGo' full-time for his granddaughters. Joe's singular spirit will not soon be forgotten by the many family and friends who loved him.
He is survived and will forever be missed by Kate and Meg, their husbands, Rick Jacobsen and Dustin Magamoll; and granddaughters, Bridey Jo, 12, and Murphy Carolyn, 11.
A Florida celebration of Joe's life will be held as soon as covid-19 allows. He will be buried in New Jersey beside his beloved Carol.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family upon the death of your beloved father and grandfather. I met Joe when my daughter Kerry attended Our Lady of Lourdes School with the Oxx sisters before the school closed in 1991. Joe was devoted to his daughters Kate and Megan. He was very personable and also seemed quite fit. That was many years ago, but Joe is unforgettable. I’m glad he and his granddaughters had happy memories together. Noreen McManus, Madison, NJ
Noreen McManus
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved