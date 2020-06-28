GALVIN,

JOSEPH DANIEL 'DAN'

The Lord welcomed Joseph Daniel 'Dan' Galvin home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Dan was born in Richmond, IN on March 8, 1940 to Richard and Lucille Galvin. The family moved to Sarasota, FL where Dan attended St. Martha's Catholic School and Sarasota High School graduating in 1958. Dan entered the army after high school and earned a Bachelors degree from Florida International University. He worked for Florida Power & Light, where he met his future wife, Charlene. They were married in 1969 at St. Hugh's Catholic Church in Coconut Grove and had two daughters. They raised their family in Ocala and attended Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.

Dan owned Pinch A Penny, for over 30 years and was a beloved employer and mentor to many in the Ocala area.

He loved baseball and football, was kind, outgoing and funny. He had a quick sense of humor, a clever wit, a soft, kind heart, and loved being around others. He loved jazz and many different types of music. He was a true gentleman, and a man's man. He enjoyed politics and was a passionate patriot. You could find him listening to music, tinkering in his garage or workshop on various projects. Dan loved his family and friends. He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, an uncle, a cousin, and a friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; daughters, Debbie, and Tricia; sisters, Kathleen Volonis and Beth Rath; and many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all until we see him again.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Roberts Bruce Chapel West, 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, FL 34476, with a 6pm service. A Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity in Ocala at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens in Ocala, Fr. Patrick Sheedy will officiate.



