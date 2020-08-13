DAVIS, SR., JOSEPH

Joseph Davis, Sr. passed away on August 4, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Loretta Thomas-White; his children, Barbaran Davis-Tibbs, Joseph Davis, Jr.;, Sylvia Davis, Clarence Davis, Josepine Bass Davis and Roney Lee Davis; a host of Grands, nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 10a.m. to 5p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Funeral service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Greater HolyTemple. Services have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry and Cremation Services. (Providing a memory that will never fade).



