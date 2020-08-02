1/1
Joseph Edward Caputo Jr.
CAPUTO, JR.,
JOSEPH EDWARD
Joseph Edward Caputo, Jr., 76, of Ocala, Florida, died on July 25, 2020 at Hospice of Marion County from COVID-19. Joe retired from the USPS and was a long-time mail carrier in Ocala. He was an avid modeler and president of the IPMS Ocala Plastic Modeler club for many years. Joe was an auto racing and war enthusiast. He loved the Chicago Bears. Most of all, Joe was a loyal, fun-loving friend.
Joe is predeceased by his wife, Carol Burley-Caputo of Ocala.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph (Lisa) Caputo of Spring Hill, FL, Daniel Caputo of Ocala, FL; step-daughter, Stacey (James) Burley-Bordewine; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of beloved friends and family in Ocala and around the world.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Central Christian Church, 3010 NE 14th Street, Ocala, FL 34470.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
