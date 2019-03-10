|
O'LEARY, JOSEPH G.
Ocala - Joseph G. O'Leary, 89 years old, was called to eternal rest on February 15, 2019, after stroke complications. Joe was born on September 12, 1929 in Bronx, NY to the late John O'Leary and Margaret (Hilley). He was raised Catholic, attending Cardinal Hayes High School, graduating in 1947. He went on to continue his Catholic education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Siena College in 1960.
After the Korean war erupted, Joe enlisted in the United States Army and served our country from 1951 - 1953. His family has recounted Joe's numerous near misses and his uncanny catlike avoidance of an early demise. He suffered his first brush with death when he contracted spinal meningitis during boot camp in Ft. Benning, GA. After recovering, Dad was deployed to Korea and his luck of longevity began. Seeking a better way of life and suburban greenery, Joe made his way upstate and settled in Albany, working for NY Telephone. It was there, that he met Mary Cunningham through mutual friends at the Hibernian Hall. Joe and Mary married August 20, 1955 and enjoyed spending time in the Catskills with friends who shared their Irish heritage. Joe and Mary raised a family instilling their values of politeness, discipline, compassion and kindness to others.
After the telephone company, Joe also worked in various outside sales positions. He greatly enjoyed travelling throughout the Northeast, meeting people from all walks of life. He also made two international trips that he thoroughly enjoyed, journeying via sea to Ireland and flying to the Holy Land. At the advanced age of 80, with his son, Joe enjoyed his 1st hot air balloon ride near the Grand Canyon. Joe was an active member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, The Shriners and National Right to Life.
Dad was always ready to assist those in need, most notably in a newspaper article published Nov. 2013, in Manchester, NH's Union Leader. Joe was commended for assisting a fellow airline passenger who suffered from an inflight medical emergency. Growing weary of Northeast winters, Joe made his way south and eventually settled in Ocklawaha, FL. He frequently told us he loved living in the 'real Florida', enjoying many happy years being a part of horse country, in the Ocala National Forest. Joe was a communicant at St. Joseph of the Forest Catholic Church, sang in the Christmas choir, attended daily mass and socialized at the meal site. Time with his family was very important to Joe. Even in his advanced years, he made it a priority to attend his children's and granddaughter's milestones of baptisms, First Holy Communions, graduations and weddings.
Joe is survived by his children, Kevin J. O'Leary (Susan) of Portsmouth, NH, Patricia Currado (Edward) of Saratoga Springs, NY and Susan Eason (Michael), of Winthrop, ME; his granddaughters, Mary Allison Fiedler (Richard), Hailey, Hannah, and Holly Eason; and his great granddaughter, Nora Fiedler. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all whom have expressed how special Uncle Joseph was.
Joe's former spouse, Mary, and his siblings, Mae, Elizabeth, Kathleen, Margaret, John and nephew, Bobby, predeceased him and have undoubtedly warmly welcomed him home.
Joe's children would like to express their thankfulness to Pastor Ed Bland, Kristina Cruz, RN, and the Kindred Hospice team for their assistance in making Joe's last days comfortable and peaceful. We would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation to his special FL friends of 30 years, Chuck and Kathy Curkendall. Their selfless dedication to Joe allowed us to have the gift of precious quality time with our Dad. Dad would often tell us he lived a charmed life. We believe we are the charmed ones, and certainly blessed, to have had the love and support of a man who was certainly one of a kind.
Joseph O'Leary's Memorial Mass will be held at Mater Christi Church in Albany, NY, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Agnes cemetery in Menands. Crevasse's Simple Cremation, Ocala is honored to serve the O'Leary Family.
