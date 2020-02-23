Home

JOSEPH JOHN BRANDT

JOSEPH JOHN BRANDT Obituary
BRANDT, JOSEPH JOHN
Joseph J. Brandt passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 83 at his home in Ocala, FL. He was born November 5, 1936 in Astoria, NY.
He is survived by his life long best friend and wife of 63 years, Audrey K.. Brandt of Ocala, FL; sisters, Barbara Giglia, Carol Kleiss and Janet Taggart. Joseph is the father of Lisa Lilly (William) of Ridge, NY, Joseph J. Brandt, Jr. of Lake City, FL and Bradford J. Brandt (Amalia) of Chiefland, FL. He will be missed by his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Joseph was very involved in the Middle Island Rotary of NY.
Family and friends will come together in remembrance. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel West, 6241 SW State Rd 200, Ocala FL 34476. After the viewing, a service will be done by Father Pat beginning at 4PM. Joseph will be laid to rest at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY, Saturday, February 29, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to cancer research.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
