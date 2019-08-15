|
THOMAS, JOSEPH KERMIT
(1970-2019)
Joseph Kermit Thomas, 49, of Fort McCoy, Florida, life was taken too soon on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Joseph leaves his loving family to cherish his memories his parents, Joseph and Patricia Thomas; his children, Joseph Thomas, Jr., Job Thomas, Joel Thomas, Joy Thomas, Regina Wilkerson, Tyrell Brown, Reginald Wilkerson; sister, Christie Newport; and brothers, Herman Thomas, Bryan Thomas, Keith Thomas, and Kevin Thomas; four grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon at The A.O.H. Church of Christ, 2091 NW 190th Ave. Dunnellon, Florida 34432. The wake service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, The Greater Apostolic Outreach Holy Church of God, 921 SW 3rd Street Ocala, Florida 34471, from 5pm-7pm. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32618. Floral arrangements will be accepted at the Mortuary on Friday, August 16, 2019 between the hours of 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
