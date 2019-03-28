|
|
HERBERT,
JOSEPH MICHAEL
Joseph Michael Herbert, 59, of Ocala passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Joseph was born in Manhattan, NY to Robert and Mary Herbert and worked as a roofer. He loved to bake, fish, be outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.
Joseph was pre-deceased by his parents; a brother, Patrick Herbert; and a sister, Toni Ann Herbert.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Herbert; two sons, Joseph Herbert (Tasha) and Patrick Herbert; a brother, Robert Herbert; three sisters, Nora Laibowtz, Rose Smith and Valerie Stuart; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Joseph's online guestbook at
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019