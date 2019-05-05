|
MORRISSEY JR.,
JOHN JOSEPH
Ocala - John Joseph Morrissey, Jr., 89, passed away April 12, 2019. He was born and raised in New York, New York, on June 23, 1929, to John Joseph Morrissey, Sr. and Mary O'Shea Morrissey. He retired from the New York City Police Department as a Sergeant after 27 years.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Tom and Jim Morrissey.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Theresa Eileen Morrissey; sons, Tom Morrissey (Diane), John Patrick Morrissey (Debby); daughter, Patty Beres; sister, Peggy Rettino (Bob); and five grandchildren, Amy Beres, John and Ryan Morrissey, and Natasha and Natalie.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 am on May 10th 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Inurnment will be in Anthony Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019