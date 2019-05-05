Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph John
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Morrissey John Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Morrissey John Jr. Obituary
MORRISSEY JR.,
JOHN JOSEPH
Ocala - John Joseph Morrissey, Jr., 89, passed away April 12, 2019. He was born and raised in New York, New York, on June 23, 1929, to John Joseph Morrissey, Sr. and Mary O'Shea Morrissey. He retired from the New York City Police Department as a Sergeant after 27 years.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Tom and Jim Morrissey.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Theresa Eileen Morrissey; sons, Tom Morrissey (Diane), John Patrick Morrissey (Debby); daughter, Patty Beres; sister, Peggy Rettino (Bob); and five grandchildren, Amy Beres, John and Ryan Morrissey, and Natasha and Natalie.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 am on May 10th 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Inurnment will be in Anthony Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now