SANDERFER, JOSEPH R. III

Ocala - Joseph R. Sanderfer III, 67, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020. He was born September 27, 1952 to Joseph Sanderfer, Jr. and Leona Keith Sanderder in Louisville, Kentucky.

Joey spent most of his life in Florida except for several years in Texas, where he was the Head groundskeeper for the Texas Rangers baseball team and later he worked as a landscaping foreman for OLM. Joey, with his outgoing and kind nature, never met a stranger in his life, and was loved by everyone he knew. He was an avid sports fan, especially of golf, baseball and college football, the Florida Gators being his favorite team. Joey loved the outdoors, especially fishing and gardening. He was also an avid music fan, especially of blues, rock, and country. He was a member of the Tuna Club for many years.

He is preceded by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Jean "Gigi" Kocak; sons, Joseph R. Sanderfer IV and Justin Koczak; daughter, Brady Sanderfer-Lamb; brother, John "Jack" Sanderfer; sisters, Linda Moore, Irene Kane and Anna Kendrick; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held on his birthday in Ocala. In lieu of flowers, please donate to support Kenny's Place Nursery. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.



