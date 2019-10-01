|
|
PUGLIESE,
JOSEPHINE A. 'CHICKIE'
Mrs. Josephine A. 'Chickie' Pugliese, 79, of Dunnellon, passed away peacefully at her home in Rainbow Lakes Estates on Saturday, September 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.
A native of Paterson, NJ, she and her family moved to this area in 1994, coming here from Butler, NJ. While her profession was that of a teacher's aide, her true love was that of being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to those she loved. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, George Pugliese; her 2 daughters, Michelle Duncan (Barry) and Christine Sciortino; her brother George Firrincilli; her 4 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Miller (David), Christian Sciortino, Barry 'BB' Duncan, Brianna Sciortino; and her great grandson D. J. Miller.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, US 41 North in Dunnellon. Entombment will follow in Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills. The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 PM on Tuesday, October 1, at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E.Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon. Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019