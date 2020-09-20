SWING, JOSEPHINE ANN

Josephine Ann Swing nee Schultz, daughter of the late Francis Schultz and Josephine Suchy passed from this life on September 15, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was 78 years old. The cause was congestive heart failure which she nobly endured for a remarkable 15 years. Born in Chicago, Il on March 15, 1942, she moved to Florida in the 1970s and lived in Miami and Jacksonville. Prior to retirement, Josephine served in numerous roles in the financial industry most recently for Merrill Lynch. She was a very strong woman who provided the main source of financial support of her family. She held a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jacksonville University which she proudly completed after the death of her first husband Edmund Birnbryer. A longtime resident of On-Top-of-The-World, Josephine married Billy R. Swing, Sr. in 2005 and was active in the community as Secretary for Travel Toppers, running Aquacize classes, and enjoying card parties.

Josephine's many interests included travel, opera, jazz and classical music, history, politics, reading, mysteries, and especially cooking. Some of her fondest memories were of the meals she prepared and shared with family and friends including sauerbraten, chicken paprikashm and her Christmas kolachi cookies. Known by her friends and loved ones for her warm and generous spirit, Josephine was also very philanthropic contributed to numerous charities especially those related to poverty alleviation, education, and health care. Josephine was blessed with a keen intellect and continued to challenge her mind throughout her life.

She is survived by her husband; and four children, Edmund R. Birnbryer, Susan B. Madon, Dorothy Harden, F. Margaret Baldwin; and two grandchildren, Andrew Birnbryer and Avie May Baldwin.

At her wishes, her body will be donated to University of Florida Medical School. A memorial will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to Feeding America.



