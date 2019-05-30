|
BERNABELA,
JOSEPHINE EARLENE
Josephine Earlene Bernabela,, was born on February 8, 1954 in Boydton, Virginia and departed from this life Monday, May 20, 2019 in Ocala, Florida.
She leaves many to cherish her memory her husband, Felix Bernabela; two daughters, Kheileah Elizabeth Bernabela and Jann Michelle Bernabela Martinez (David); four sisters, Renee Walker of Cedar Grove, NJ, Diane Thomas of Maplewood, NJ, Patricia Knight of Syracuse, NY, and Rev. Deborah (Everett) Boston of Morningside, MD; along with seven stepchildren; eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two brother in-laws; two aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, countless sorrowing friends; and her three doggies, Sammy, Peach and Daisy.
Josephine was a treasured member of the community. She brought a smile to everyone she met. She was a successful and valued for her expertise as a mother, a teacher, a court scriber, and a women of faith.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12 pm (noon) at Unity Gospel Family Worship Center, 3200 NE 25th Ave, Ocala, FL 34470. The public viewing will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10am to 5pm at Clark Funeral Home, NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Ocala, FL, 34475. Flowers and acknowledgments may be submitted to Clark Funeral Home. Family and friends are asked to meet at the residence of Josephine Bernabela (2705 SW 16th Street, Ocala, FL 34474) at 11:15 to form the Funeral Cortege.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 30 to May 31, 2019