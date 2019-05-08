|
RODRIGUEZ,
JOSEPHINE, 'BIBI'
Josephine, or Bibi, as she was known to friends and family, went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her children, Vivian Rodriguez, Dr. Peter Rodriguez (Belinda), Dr. Alfred Rodriguez (Barbara); and three grandchildren, Alex, Katie, and Ryan.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Pedro F. Rodriguez; parents, Alfredo and Delfina Fernandez; and her brother, Manuel Fernandez.
Bibi was born in Sagua La Grande, Cuba on January 24, 1930. She attended pharmacy school at the University of Havana, where she took a chance on a blind date with a handsome medical student who turned out to be the love of her life. On June 16, 1957 she married Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, and shortly thereafter he left to continue his medical training at Tampa General Hospital. When it was time for Bibi to join him in Tampa, she was one of the last few Cuban citizens to be granted a visa for the United States before the Castro regime took power. After he finished his training in Tampa, they relocated to Portsmouth, Virginia, where Pedro was completing a residency in medicine and Bibi worked in the pharmacy. When Pedro accepted a position at Munroe Memorial Hospital, they settled in Ocala, Florida in 1963.
Bibi was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. When her children were older, she spent her time managing her husband's medical office. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. Her spirit and love will live on in all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
In keeping with her love of animals, her family requests that memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Marion County in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 S. Pine Ave, Ocala, FL, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11am, followed by a memorial service at 12pm, with interment at Forest Lawn Memory Garden.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 8 to May 9, 2019