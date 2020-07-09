BYNUM, JR.,

REV. DR. JOSEPHUS, 68

Reverend Dr. Josephus Bynum, Jr. was born on May 15, 1952 to the late Josephus & Mae Louise Bynum, Sr., in Ocala, FL. He was educated in the Marion County Public School System and a Class of 1970 graduate. Dr. Bynum furthered his education earning an AS Degree in Industrial Security and Doctorate Degree in Theology.

Josephus entered the United States Air Force in 1970 and retired after 24 years of service as a Senior Master Sergeant. Josephus was married to his High School Sweetheart, Grace Coleman Bynum for 47 years.

At an early age, he was Baptized at Greater Hopewell MBC. Upon returning from the Air Force, he joined Greater New Bethel MBC were became a Deacon. He was called by God to preach and was ordained a Minister on July 28, 2002. He was installed as Pastor at New St. Lewis MBC in 2005 until his demise.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted and loving wife, Mrs. Grace Bynum; six children, Dalon (Antonia) Bynum, Josephus 'JB' (Kimu) Bynum III, Dedric (Tangela) Bynum, Dichele Bynum, Denell Bynum, and Dericka Bynum; one brother, Kenneth 'Blue' Williams; one sister, Geri Bynum-Martin; one aunt; 19 grand/great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; four God-children; and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, members and friends.

Public viewing on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. and from 4:00 pm until 7:00pm at St. Lewis Missionary Baptist Church, 3961 West Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL. 34482. A Celebration of Life for Rev. Dr. Josephus Bynum, Jr. will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00am at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 728 NW 6th Ave., Ocala, FL. 34475.



