Josh Hogan was born on February 11, 1927 in WestPoint, Mississippi. He received his formal education through the Public School System of Mississippi. He enlisted in the US Army shortly after high school.

Mr. Josh professed his Faith in Jesus Christ later in age. He was a faithful member of Welcome Stranger MBC, where he was a member of the Male Chorus.

He retired from Skyline after 15 years. Josh had a generous spirit, pleasant personality and showed kindness to many and was loves by many. He was devoted to his family and friends; he leaves wonderful memories in the lives he left behind.

Josh's life will forever be cherished in the lives of his 4 daughters: Ollie M. James ""Penny"", Clara Colton (Sherwood), Mary C. Jones, and Vanessa Hunter; 2 sons: Abe Chatman Sr. (Patricia) and Ernest Smith; 30 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Public viewing on Friday August 14, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Josh Hogan will be at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church, 906 NW 9th Ave. Ocala, FL. 34475, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM.



