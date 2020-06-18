JOSHUA OLIVER BARNETT
1987 - 2020
BARNETT, JOSHUA OLIVER
Joshua Oliver Barnett, 32, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 4, 1987 in Warren, OH. Joshua was a 2006 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and the Culinary Arts program at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center. He enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, gaming, riding his motorcycle, networking with friends on social media and in the Full Mag and Black Rifle Coffee Clubs.
He is survived by his mother, Tracey Kaufman; father, Frederick (Joy) Barnett; brothers, Reggie Thompson and Michael Kaufman; grandparents, James and Karen Carney; uncles, Chris Barnett, Jim (Tracy) Carney, Kyle Barnett and Ross Barnett; aunts, Renee (David) Kosek, Jill McCormick and Chris (Jeff) Smith and several nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thurman and Linda Barnett.
Joshua's family would like to extend a thank you to the trauma team and the nursing staff at Ocala Regional Trauma Center and Select Specialty at Shands in Gainesville, FL for their services.
A Memorial Service will be held for the family and friends at Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations (11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala, FL 352-236-7813) on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3PM.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
