Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE DUKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE ANNE DUKES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE ANNE DUKES Obituary
DUKES, JOYCE ANNE
Joyce Anne Dukes, 84, passed away on September 6, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1934 to Robert and Gladys Wernsing in Indianapolis, IN. Upon moving to Miami, FL, she met a young man in her sixth grade class. John would become her loving husband of 57 years. They retired to Belleview and became volunteers at the St. Theresa Catholic Church Thrift Shop. They gave many years of time and talent.
Joyce leaves behind her sister, Janet (Mike) George; three daughters, Gina (Tom) Flores, Valerie (Mike) Lagasse, and Kimberly (Al) Dukes; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Alison) Flores, Jill (Joe) Beraldi, Kristina (John) Ricco-Carpenito, Anthony Ricco, Alexis Lagasse, and Matthew Lagasse; six great-grandchildren, and she was joyfully anticipating the arrival of another great-granddaughter in December. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews and friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, Florida 34420. Private inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Ocala, Florida at a later date. Sentiments may be left online at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
Download Now