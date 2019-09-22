|
DUKES, JOYCE ANNE
Joyce Anne Dukes, 84, passed away on September 6, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1934 to Robert and Gladys Wernsing in Indianapolis, IN. Upon moving to Miami, FL, she met a young man in her sixth grade class. John would become her loving husband of 57 years. They retired to Belleview and became volunteers at the St. Theresa Catholic Church Thrift Shop. They gave many years of time and talent.
Joyce leaves behind her sister, Janet (Mike) George; three daughters, Gina (Tom) Flores, Valerie (Mike) Lagasse, and Kimberly (Al) Dukes; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Alison) Flores, Jill (Joe) Beraldi, Kristina (John) Ricco-Carpenito, Anthony Ricco, Alexis Lagasse, and Matthew Lagasse; six great-grandchildren, and she was joyfully anticipating the arrival of another great-granddaughter in December. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews and friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, Florida 34420. Private inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Ocala, Florida at a later date. Sentiments may be left online at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019