Joyce Covert Mathews
Dunnellon - Dunnellon and Formerly of St. Petersburg- Joyce Covert Mathews ,97, died on October 4, 2020 while under hospice care in Ocala, FL. She was born into this life on February 5, 1923 in Brookville, PA and was the daughter to the late Mervin L. Covert and Winifred (Applegarth) Covert. Her family moved to St. Petersburg, FL when she was a child. She was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School and then went on to study nursing at Duke University where she was member of Phi Theta Kappa National Scholastic Honor Fraternity and the American Association of University Women. Having become a Registered Nurse, she then enlisted into the United States Army during WWII. While Joyce was in the US Army she joined the Nursing Corp and became a second Lieutenant. After her separation from the US Army, Joyce returned to St. Petersburg and got a job with Mound Park Hospital, which is now Bayfront Health. During her tenure at the hospital she taught the Licensed Practical Nursing curriculum. She met her late husband, C. James Mathews who owned and operated his funeral home and ambulance service after transporting a patient to the emergency room at Mound Park Hospital and the rest is history. Joyce raised her family in St. Petersburg while her husband operated the funeral home, she was very active with St. Mathew's Episcopal Church Alter Guild, past President of the Women's Service League and the Board of Children and Family Services. In 1985, C. James and Joyce came to Dunnellon and built a summer getaway home on Withlacoochee River and eventually ended up retiring in Dunnellon and became members of Grace Episcopal Church in Ocala, FL, and was very active with the Alter Guild. She was also a Trustee at the Dunnellon Public Library, member of the Dunnellon Historical Society. Joyce was an avid UF Gator Fan "GO GATORS" and was a fifty plus member of the Gator Booster Club. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, reading, swimming, golfing, but most importantly her family and grandchildren. She lived and enjoyed life to the fullest and now she rejoins her husband, C. James Mathews, her brothers, Jack Covert and Thane Covert and her sister, Beverly Sexton who preceded her in death. We love you Mom, Grandma and thank you for all the beautiful memories you have given to us that will be treasured forever in our hearts. May you rest in eternal peace.
Joyce leaves behind her son Thomas Mathews(Justine), Lakeland, FL; her daughters, Jan Bubb (Carl), Hector, NY, Clare Teller (Jimmy), Pinellas Park, FL and Jaime Seidl, Dunnellon, FL; her nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made in Joyce's memory to Grace Episcopal Church: 503 SE Broadway St., Ocala, FL 34471.
Funeral Services will held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church in Ocala, FL. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery with Military honors on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
