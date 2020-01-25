|
GABEL, JOYCE E.
Joyce E. Gabel, 88, of Dunnellon, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. A native of Freeport, IL, she and her husband moved here in 1994, coming here from Chesapeake, VA.
Joyce was an accomplished musician. She played both the piano and the organ for First United Methodist Church in Dunnellon, where she was a member, and was also the staff organist for Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon for many years. She belonged to the Christian Women's Club, the Dunnellon Women's Club, the Hands & Foot Card Club, the Mah Jong Group, and was an avid Cribbage player. While Joyce enjoyed her music and her clubs, her greatest joy was her ministry as a pastor's wife.
She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Schmidt and Tami Elam; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and more friends than could be listed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Wallace P. Gabel; her daughter, Connie Knox; her grandson, Luke Schmidt; and her sons in law, John Schmidt and David Knox.
Memorial services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Dunnellon, with Pastor Eddie Fulford officiating. Condolences for the family can be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020