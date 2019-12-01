|
BENNETT, JOYCE NEU
Joyce Neu Bennett, 85, of Belleview, Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1934 in Wayland, New York to Roy and Orleana Neu and moved to this area from Lima, New York twenty years ago. Joyce enjoyed her flower garden, cooking, baking, sewing, and puzzles. She will be remembered by many for her devotion to her family.
She is preceded in death by her two children, Randall L. Bennett and Donna J. Antes; brother, Donald Neu.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Donald J. Bennett, Belleview, FL, her three children, Robert R. (Patricia) Bennett, Avon, NY, Gregory A. (Sandra) Bennett, Ionia, NY, Pamela E. (William) D'Angelo, Geneseo, NY; sister, Alberta MacDougal, Atlanta, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her caregivers, Shauna and April.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019