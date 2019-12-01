Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE NEU BENNETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE NEU BENNETT Obituary
BENNETT, JOYCE NEU
Joyce Neu Bennett, 85, of Belleview, Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1934 in Wayland, New York to Roy and Orleana Neu and moved to this area from Lima, New York twenty years ago. Joyce enjoyed her flower garden, cooking, baking, sewing, and puzzles. She will be remembered by many for her devotion to her family.
She is preceded in death by her two children, Randall L. Bennett and Donna J. Antes; brother, Donald Neu.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Donald J. Bennett, Belleview, FL, her three children, Robert R. (Patricia) Bennett, Avon, NY, Gregory A. (Sandra) Bennett, Ionia, NY, Pamela E. (William) D'Angelo, Geneseo, NY; sister, Alberta MacDougal, Atlanta, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her caregivers, Shauna and April.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -