GARRETT, JUANITA

Ocala - Juanita Garrett, 86, passed away on May 9, 2020, in Ocala, Fl. She was born on February 14, 1934, to the late Evans D. and Cecil W. Garrett, in Baxley, Georgia.

She is survived by her sons, Jim Coy, Dan Coy, Larry Coy; sister, Helen Garrett, grandchildren, Ryan Coy, Adam Coy, Brittany Coy, Deanna Coy Wood, Josh Coy, Amanda Coy Grief; and four great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Countryside Funeral Home.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL



