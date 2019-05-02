|
|
HARRIS, JUANITA
Anthony - Our beloved, Juanita Harris, 82, passed away April 29, 2019.
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Harris will be held on May 4, 2019, 11am at Keith Dominion House of God, 2830 NW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475. Her pastor, Rev. Dr. Michael J. Baker, Sr. will be the eulogist.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories children, Brenda Harris Woods (Frank, Jr.); John Harris (Margaret); Cedric Harris; Wanda Batts (Telia); Frelda Morris (Willie); Valorie Jackson (Kenneth); Donna Manns (Charlie); Marlena Colyer Reynolds; along with many relatives and sorrowing friends.
There will be no wake service. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family is asked to meet at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2240 NE 86th Lane, Anthony, FL 32617 at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. There will be no viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.'
www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 2 to May 3, 2019