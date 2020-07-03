CARD, JUDITH ANN AND ROBERT ALLEN

Judith Ann and Robert Allen Card passed away peacefully on May 18, and June 13, 2020, respectively. Judith was home and Robert was at Legacy House. She was born in Massachusetts and Robert was born in Connecticut. She loved decorating and karaoke. Robert loved the music of barbershop quartets, karaoke, and camping. They will be sadly missed by all that knew them.

Memorial services will be held at Crossroads Church, 8070 SW 60th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34476 on July 10, 2020.



