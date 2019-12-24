|
|
CANNON, JUDITH
Judith Cannon, 77, passed away on November 16, 2019 in Ocala, Florida.
Judy was born in Danville, IL to Thomas and Thelma Long on December 24, 1941. She was a caring mother, step-mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a talented seamstress, lover of animals, and accomplished golfer. Some of her greatest achievements were working in administration at The Orlando Lutheran Towers, where she was able to socialize and help others each day, and being a member of The Central Orlando Kiwanis Club for over 11 years.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Thelma Long; her brother, James Long; her sister, Carole Geisinger; and her son, Kirk Nichols.
Judy is survived by her sister, Gayle Woodle; son, Reid Nichols; her granddaughters, Amanda Dana, Erin Nichols, and Kendall Robertson; six great grandchildren, step-daughter, Kim Cannon Lake; and daughter-in-law, Ginger Abbott Myers. Special thoughts also go out to close friends David Boisse, Troy Radcliffe, and Amy Jameson.
Special thanks goes to Legacy House Hospice and their care. If you would like to show remembrance, a donation to the Human Society of Marion County would be a joyful gift in the spirit of her love of animals.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019