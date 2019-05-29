|
|
HUDSON,
JUDITH 'JUDY' MARIE
Judith 'Judy' Marie Hudson, 73, of Ocala passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born in Morristown, New Jersey to Harold and Myrtle (Ellicks) Pratt both of whom preceded her in death. Judy lived most of her life in Jacksonville, Florida. She married the love of her life Gary Hudson in June of 1993. Together they created a beautiful blended family of four daughters.
She graduated from Landon High School in Jacksonville and received her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of North Florida. Throughout the years, she has always been an active church member, serving as a youth group leader, volunteer and working in the nursery, most recently she was attending Ocala First United Methodist Church.
She loved working in healthcare, she spent many years as a Director of Materials Management for Hope Haven and Nemours Children's Hospitals, then Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine before transitioning into medical practice management and health insurance at Blue Cross. After 'retiring' from healthcare, she turned to one of her true passions, sewing. Judy started her own business, Bizzy Bobbins, creating custom home decor and fabric treatments.
Judy is survived by her husband, Gary Hudson; her sister and husband, Nancy and Merritt Fore, Jr.; her daughters and their spouses, Renee and Joye Solomon, Laurie and Jason Hardy, Kristy and Ben Garback, Tonya and Stan Rubin; grandchildren, Foster, Blake, and McKenzie Solomon, Harrison and Tate Hardy, Brian Byers, Daniel Rubin; her nephews and their spouses, Merritt and Ryann Fore III, Mac and Jill Fore; her niece and spouse, Natalie and Jeanai Fore. All of these and many more, she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, May 31, 2019 10:00am at Ocala First United Methodist Church, 1126 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Hospice of Marion County www.hospiceofmarion.com or Ocala First United Methodist Church Homeless Ministry.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 29 to May 30, 2019