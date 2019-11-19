|
|
McINTOSH, JUDY MARIE
Judy Marie McIntosh was born November 19, 1942 in Royal Oak, Michigan. She passed on November 15, 2019. She has lived in Florida most of her adult life, most recently in Ocala. She was the daughter of Claude and Julia Krause.
She is survived by her devoted husband of over 31 years, Grayson Urso, sons Ricky McIntosh, Danial McIntosh, daughters Terresa Goggin and Sheryl McIntosh, her best friend Marilyn Wood, as well as many other loving family and friends.
Judy was an avid reader and enjoyed card games and bingo.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that she be remembered through donations in her name to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019