Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUDY McINTOSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDY MARIE McINTOSH


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDY MARIE McINTOSH Obituary
McINTOSH, JUDY MARIE
Judy Marie McIntosh was born November 19, 1942 in Royal Oak, Michigan. She passed on November 15, 2019. She has lived in Florida most of her adult life, most recently in Ocala. She was the daughter of Claude and Julia Krause.
She is survived by her devoted husband of over 31 years, Grayson Urso, sons Ricky McIntosh, Danial McIntosh, daughters Terresa Goggin and Sheryl McIntosh, her best friend Marilyn Wood, as well as many other loving family and friends.
Judy was an avid reader and enjoyed card games and bingo.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that she be remembered through donations in her name to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -