|
|
DODDS, JUDY MORROW
At her home in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on March 30, 2019 at the age of 70.
Survived by her loving husband, Ken Young; her son, Adam Dodds and his wife, Jennifer, of Hagerstown, MD; her mother, Eileen Stephenson; and her sister, Jackie Miller and her husband, Tom, of Ocala, FL.
Judy was pre-deceased by her first husband and Adam's father, John Dodds.
Judy grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, then went to Florida State University. On a whim, she went to Washington, DC to work at the Census Bureau. She ended up making it her career, rising to be Assistant Division Chief. Upon retirement, she moved to Ottawa with her husband Ken and quickly involved herself in many activities. She was proud to be a citizen of both the United States and Canada.
Judy joined St. Andrew's upon arrival in Ottawa, and was very active in the life and mission of the church, including the Women's Guild, the Women's Missionary Society and pastoral care. She especially enjoyed meeting visitors from around the world during St. Andrew's summer open doors. She was elected to be an elder, and between 2010 and 2015 was Administrative Clerk of Session.
Judy volunteered with the Friends of the Central Experimental Farm, spending many hours weeding and planting in the Arboretum. She was President from 2014 through 2018.
Judy was loving, caring and devoted to her family and friends. She was especially proud of her son Adam and daughter-in-law, Jenn.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the West Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 150 Woodroffe Avenue (at Richmond) on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:30-8:30pm. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 82 Kent Street on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Ottawa, the Friends of the Central Experimental Farm, or Lung Cancer Canada. Condolences/Tributes/Donations
Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, www.hpmcgarry.ca. 613-728-1761
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019