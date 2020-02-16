|
|
CAREY, JULEEANN, 62
A graveside service was held for Mrs. Juleeann Carey Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2pm in Highlands Memorial Park in Ocala. Julee passed away in her sleep after fighting a yearlong battle with cancer.
Julee you left our lives way too soon - but it is with great joy to know that you are enjoying the peace and comfort of heaven. We will miss you dearly, and your beautiful smile will never leave our thoughts...your kindness and gentle spirit have left a lasting impression with the many children that you dedicated your life to teaching. Your legacy of love will continue to shine on through your beautiful children Molly, Dallas and Connor.
Your loving mother, Joyce and sister, Kathy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020