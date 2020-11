Julio "Pete" Rivera

Julio "Pete" Rivera, 60, passed away on November 7,2020. He leaves to treasure his memories , a devoted wife Anna Rivera, his children, David Arroyo Bey, Janette Rivera, Jonathan Arroyo, Jaqueline Rivera, Michael Rivera Bigay, Jennifer Rivera, Leanna Dominguez, 15 grandchildren, his father Julio Rivera, his mother Lucy Davis, 8 siblings and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation for Mr. Rivera will be held on Monday November 16, 2020 at Family Life Church 4325 SE 95th St., Ocala, Florida starting at 9 a.m. Followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (providing a memory that will never fade).



