HAMEL, JUNE COLLINS

June Collins Hamel, 93, of Ocala, FL passed away June 14, 2020. Born in Haverhill, MA, she moved from Arizona to Miami, FL and then to Belleview, FL in 1978. She was a retired bookkeeper and Catholic by faith. June enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her son, Duane Collins Hamel (Donna) of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Diane Pauline Devine of Ocala, FL; sister Patricia Molloy of Ocala, FL; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Celebration of June's Life will be held privately on Thursday, June 18th.

Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals &

Cremations, Ocala, Florida

352-236-7813.



