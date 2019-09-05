|
ANTHONY,
JUNELLE SNOW, 66
A ray of extra sunshine was needed to shine in Heaven! On Thursday, August 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, Junelle Snow Anthony departed from this side taking her bright contagious smile to be at rest with her Heavenly Father.
Junelle was the eleventh and last child born to Otis and Charlotte Snow (both deceased). She grew up in Summerfield and attended Marion County Schools, graduated from Lake Weir High in 1971. She worked in the banking industry for 25 years retired and started a new career working at CFCC as a cashier and retired again.
She leaves to cherish her love and legacy son, Mustafa Preest Anthony, Sr. (Joslyn); daughter, Stephanie Anthony Reid (Jovan); sister, Evangelist Odessa Snow Washington (Samuel); brother, Mack Snow; five grandsons; and four granddaughters, as well as many many other relatives.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00, Ramah Baptist Church, 10545 SE 58 Ave. Belleview, FL. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family will meet 10:30 at the church to form the procession. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434. Flowers may be sent O B Samuel Funeral Home, 21 SE 10th St. Williston, FL 32696. Phone 352-528-3292. After five Friday, please send flowers to the church Saturday morning, suggested local florist, Amazing Florals, 352-512-9619.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019