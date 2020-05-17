AMMONS, JUNIOR

Ocala, Junior Ammons, 77, passed away on May 10th , 2020 in Ocala Florida.

Junior was born on August 28th , 1942 in Ponce De Leon, Florida to Walter and Ruby Ammons.

He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Ammons, Son, Darrell Ammons, Grandchildren, Trevor Ammons, Rebecca Ammons, and James Teissedre, Brother, Aubrey Ammons, Sister, Dorothy

Nichols. Sister-in-Law, Nancy Swoveland, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his son, Dewayne Ammons.

Junior was a Navy veteran and moved to the Ocala area in the early 1960's. He met and married Louise and eventually started a small business. He had the greatest sense of humor and always had a joke ready. He was also the person anyone could call on for help when something

needed repairing. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store