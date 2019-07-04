Home

Justin Tyron Garner Sr.

Justin Tyron Garner Sr. Obituary
GARNER, SR.,
JUSTIN TYRON
Justin Tyron Garner, Sr., 33, passed away on June 22, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories son, Justin Tyron Garner II; father, Donald Clark Garner, Sr.; mother, Diana Davis Garner; brother, Donald Clark Garner II; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Garner will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at House of God Keith Dominion Church located at 2830 NW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019
