GARNER, SR.,
JUSTIN TYRON
Justin Tyron Garner, Sr., 33, passed away on June 22, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories son, Justin Tyron Garner II; father, Donald Clark Garner, Sr.; mother, Diana Davis Garner; brother, Donald Clark Garner II; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Garner will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at House of God Keith Dominion Church located at 2830 NW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019