STRANGE, KANE EDWARD

Kane Edward Strange, 68, of Ocala, Florida died on May 1, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was born September 14, 1951 in Syracuse, New York. Kane served 22 years in the United States Navy as a dental technician and then as a maintenance worker for Oak Tree Village and Ocala Breeders Sales.

Kane is survived by his wife, Patty Strange of Ocala; one daughter, Michelle Lynne Strange of Portsmouth, Virginia; and his ex-wife, Sandra Lynette Griffin also of Virginia.

Funeral arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.



