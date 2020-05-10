KANE EDWARD STRANGE
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRANGE, KANE EDWARD
Kane Edward Strange, 68, of Ocala, Florida died on May 1, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was born September 14, 1951 in Syracuse, New York. Kane served 22 years in the United States Navy as a dental technician and then as a maintenance worker for Oak Tree Village and Ocala Breeders Sales.
Kane is survived by his wife, Patty Strange of Ocala; one daughter, Michelle Lynne Strange of Portsmouth, Virginia; and his ex-wife, Sandra Lynette Griffin also of Virginia.
Funeral arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved