KAREN A. MCCLELLAN Obituary
MCCLELLAN, KAREN A.
Karen A. McClellan, 68, of Ocala, FL passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Legacy Hospice House. Karen was born in Springfield, MA.
Karen is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ward; and also two children, a daughter, Jessica; and son, Darryll. She also has two siblings, her brother, Tom; and sister, Diane; and several nieces, nephews; and aunts and uncles.
Karen was a retired bookkeeper having worked 32 years for Weeks Auction Co of Ocala since moving to Florida from western Massachusetts in 1985.
The family is going to have a celebration of Life service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Chapel, 910 Silver Springs Blvd. All are welcome to attend and help celebrate Karen's life. Arrangement by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL. 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
