SHIVELY,
KATHERINA M. 'KATIE'
Katherina M. 'Katie' Shively was born in Riedenberg, Germany on July 20, 1933. She passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Harmony House in Ocala after a long struggle with Dementia. She met her late husband of 55 years, Paul, in Germany in 1954; they were married and returned to Ocala in 1955. She was a homemaker and waitress.
Katie is survived by a daughter, Susan; and two sons, Paul and Karl; five grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
The family will be having a viewing at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral, 910 Silver Springs Blvd on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, family and friends are welcome to attend and share with the family. Katie's celebration of life service will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral chapel, with the burial to follow at St. John's Church cemetery (Cotton Plant).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019