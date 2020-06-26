LANG, KATHERINE ANN

Katherine Ann Lang, 87, born January 11, 1933 in Miami, FL to Peter Simmons and Kelly Grimes, passed away June 22, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.

Kathy grew up, graduated high school and attended college in Miami, FL. She taught kindergarten, which her youngest daughter attended. Kathy married John, they had two daughters Jennifer and Melissa. Kathy and her daughters often camped and have fond memories of the Manatee Springs State Park in Florida. Kathy began her long management career in retail in New Jersey, then Cleveland and on to Chicago where she met Raymond. After 10-marriage proposals she finally relented and she and Raymond began their 40-year journey from California, through New Jersey, Connecticut and then Florida. They moved to the Top of the World in 2002. Kathy dedicated much time being a companion to the house bound. She was very involved with friends, neighbors, cards and book clubs and exercise classes. Her inquisitiveness and curious nature kept her informed and involved in her world especially with her friends and family. Kathy remained an active member the Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Kathy was preceded in death by both parents, Peter and Kelly Grimes; and eldest daughter, Jennifer.

Katherine is survived by husband, Raymond Lang of Ocala, FL; and daughter, Melissa Brown of Hillsdale, NJ. Melissa's children, Steven, Jr. (Monica) and their children, Addison and Hunter; son, Chris; son, David (Jessica) and their children, Leah and Ryder; and daughter, Amanda and her son, Devan. Jennifer's children, daughter, Heather (Wess) and their children, Liam and Harper, son, Jonathan and son, Dana. Kathy has four stepsons, Tom (Pam) and daughters, Emily, Hannah and Kathryn; Rick (Dianna), and their children, Joel (Amanda) and their children Veda, Alaina, Jayden, Elisha, Kaya; daughter, Abby (John) and their children, Moira, Nina, Nolan; daughter, Becca (Eli) and their daughter, Sage; son, David (Cammie) and their children, Ashley (Kyle); and daughter, Emmie; Amy (Ben) and their son, Karson; son, Michael; son, Joe and his children, Patrick, Cara and Annie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held time 8:30AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW State Road 200, Ocala, Florida 34476 with Father Paul Thomas, O.C.D., Parochial Vicar, officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Homes, 2739 6241 S.W. SR-200, Ocala, Florida 34476. (352) 854-2266. Contributions to St Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated, in lieu of flowers.



