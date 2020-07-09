COOPER,

KATHERINE ETHEL

Katherine Ethel Cooper, 99, born April 3, 1921 in Tecumseh, Michigan to John Young and Ethel Allison, went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 4, 2020. She was an active member of One Life Fellowship of Ocala, Florida where she served many years in the bookstore and greeting services.

She was preceded in death by both parents, John and Ethel Young; her Husband, Richard R. Cooper; brothers, Merlyn, James, John; and sisters, Wanda and Loreta; two grandsons, Brian and Jason Cooper.

Katherine was survived by her daughter, Maureen Pearson (Denver Pearson) Ocala, Florida; son, David Cooper (Cynthia Cooper) Ocala, Florida; brother, Herbert Young (Joann Young) Adrian, Michigan; grandsons, Dean Pearson (Tammy) of New Oxford, PA, Earl Pearson (Kris) of Dunnellon, Florida, Duane Pearson of Knoxville, Tenn, Tracy Pearson of Asheville, NC, Jesse Pearson (Amanda) of Kentville, Nova Scotia; granddaughters, Jennifer Dean (Brian) of Nipomo, CA and Stephanie McBride (Johnathan) of Tucson, AZ; twelve great grandchildren; and nine great, great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00PM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel West, 6241 SW State Road 200, Ocala, Florida 34476. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 6:00pm - 8:00pm at funeral chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Homes, 2739 6241 S.W. SR-200, Ocala, Florida 34476. (352) 854-2266



