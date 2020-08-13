1/
KATHERINE GUYTON
{ "" }
GUYTON, KATHERINE
Ocala-Ms. Katherine Guyton, 54, one of Brown Memorials own, passed away suddenly on August 7, 2020. Her memories will be cherished by her family and friends.
Wake services for Katherine will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3pm-7m. Funeral services will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00am. Both services will be at New Zion MB Church 728 NW 6th Ave., Ocala FL; Rev. Eric Cummings, Pastor. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Ocala, FL.
***FOLLOWING COVID-19 GUIDELINES, EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK***
Arrangements are entrusted to F. L. Brown Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC 706 SW MLK Ave, Ocala, FL (352-840-0611).

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services
706 Sw Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 840-0611
