KATHERINE P. BRESNIHAN

KATHERINE P. BRESNIHAN Obituary
BRESNIHAN, KATHERINE P.
Katherine P. Bresnihan, 80, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at West Marion Hospital in Ocala. Katherine was a native of Ayr, North Dakota and moved to this area in 1987 . Katherine was a surgical nurse (LPN) for over 40 years, she loved playing games, trivia, bingo, getting together with friends and family, was a Co-owner of B & K Enterprises with her husband, Bill, in younger days, dancing, bowling. camping. and traveling the country. She was always adding more family by making her kids friends her own.
Survivors include Cheryl Moore, Michael Gilman, Lori Manning (Bruce); sister, Dorothy Lasik, Peru, Illinois; brother, Tony Figurin, Illinois.
Predeceased by son, David Gilman; husband, William Bresnihan; parnets, Stephanie and Roy Simmons; sister, Betty Simmons.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 E Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470. Flowers may be sent to Hiers -Baxley Funeral Services. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
