Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathryn Ann Ard

Ocala - Kathryn Ann Ard, 74, passed away September 21, 2020. She was born April 6, 1946, in Elkhart, IL, to Ernest David O'Neil and Margaret Brougham O'Neil. She was an EMT for many years and a homemaker.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Ard; son, Ron (Donna) Replogle; and five grandchildren; brothers, David (Carol) O'Neil, Robert (Rhonda) O'Neil, Thomas (Sandra) O'Neil; sisters, Peggy Beheyt and Teresa (Chris) Nagy.

A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store