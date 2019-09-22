|
CAPANO, KATHRYN
Kathryn passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Kathryn is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald Capano of Dunnellon, FL; her daughters, Linda Reynolds of Galloway, OH, Laura Bentz of London, OH, and Brenda Thomas of Lisbon, ME. She also leaves behind her grandson, Dylan Phillippi of Galloway, OH; and her sister - in - law, Donna Frazer.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Kathryn. The service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Baldwin Brothers Heritage Chapel located at: 11250 SW 93rd Court Road, Suite 300 Ocala, Florida 34481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019