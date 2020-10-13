1/1
Kathryn G. Steger
Kathryn G. Steger
Ocala - Kathryn G. Steger, 76, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Stow, OH, lost her battle with lung cancer on October 10, 2020. She was born July 29, 1944 in Akron, OH.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Steger; and sisters, Audra V. Walker and Connie J. Day.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Shelley R. Steger (Julio Bishop); sons, Timothy D. Steger (Stephanie Barnett), Aaron M. Steger (Natasha), John A. Steger (Becky), Michael T. Steger; estranged son, Joseph M. Steger, II; brother, Johnny Carl Arnett; and very special friends, Susan Kramer and Ayesha Nurruddin; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and a great grandchild.
Kathryn had such a happy, bubbly nature and a positive attitude, despite her arduous battle. She loved singing, reading, playing games, butterflies and wearing colorful hats to compliment her outfits.
Anyone who spent time with Kathryn knew she was a special lady who well deserved to be cared for and loved. Heartfelt thanks goes to Julio Bishop, Kristina Vogt and Stephanie Barnett, who were like children to Kathryn, for even though you didn't share the same blood, you embraced her like she was family and she loved you all so very much.



Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
