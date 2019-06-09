|
|
GEBHARDT, KATHRYN J.
Kathryn J. Gebhardt, 90, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Canterfield of Ocala in Ocala, FL. Kathryn was born on April 6, 1929 in Leonia, NJ, and attended Leonia Schools. After high school, she attended and graduated from the Latin American Institute in New York City with a Bi-Lingual Secretarial Certificate. She was very interested in learning foreign languages and later studied French at Alliance Francaise in NYC. Kathryn married Robert F. Gebhardt in 1957 and moved to Upper Saddle River, NJ where they lived for 39 years. She later earned an Interior Decorators Certificate and worked in conjunction with her husband, Robert an Architect with the American Institute of Architects, which he held licenses in NY, NJ, CT and FL. Kathryn and Robert later moved to Ocala, FL in 1996. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, who passed away in 2006.
Survivors include her Nephews, James S. Jester of Charleston, SC and William J. Jester, Jr. of Mantoloking, NJ.
A funeral service will be held at 8:30AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200, Ocala, FL, 34481. A visitation will be held from 1:00PM to 4:00PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL, 34481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 9 to June 10, 2019