DALTON (RILEY),
KATHLEEN ANN
1958-2019
Kathy Dalton, 61, born on January 6th, 1958, in Long Island, New York, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Graduating in 1976 from West Babylon High School, she relocated to Ocala, Florida in 1980 with her husband of 43 years, Donald Dalton. In 1986, Kathy and Don started a family of two sons, Chris Dalton and Robert Dalton, engaged to Mackenzie Salsberry.
In 1992, Kathy, founded Simply Unforgettable Party Shop in her garage and over 25 years expanded the Party Shop to three counties with 70 employees in Ocala, Gainesville, Lady Lake and Eustis. Kathy Dalton's accomplishments include, Owner and CEO of Simply Unforgettable Party Shop, Past Vice President of Paper First Affiliates (PFA), Retailer of the Year - for Independent Party Store Owners and Best Mother and Friend to all who knew her.
Kathy was a gracious host, entertainer and chef at her home, known for her homemade New York style cheesecake, rice pudding, baked macaroni and cheese, chicken cutlets and prime rib, etc., etc. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends on all holiday occasions and definitely knew how to 'throw a party.'
'I have women who were kids when their moms came in to buy supplies that are now mothers themselves buying things for their children - It blows my mind.' Kathy Dalton
Join us for a Celebration of Life in honor of our wife, mother, friend, aunt and loved one to many, Kathy Dalton on December 8th, 2019, at the Appleton Museum of Art from 3 PM - 8 PM. Please RSVP to Kristina Sparacino at [email protected], or call/text 352.427.2108. If you have photos of Kathy Dalton, please send them to [email protected] to be displayed at the Celebration of Life. If you would like to send flowers for the memorial, please send them to the Appleton Museum and in lieu of flowers you can donate to the (800)242-8721.
Survived by mother, Joan Mayer; husband, Don Dalton; sons, Chris and Robert Dalton; brother, Kevin Riley; sister, Audra Sparacino DeRosa; brother, Jim Riley; brother, John Riley; niece, Kristina Sparacino; mother-in-law, Doris Hubbard; and first cousins, Judy Heitmuller and Sandy Jones; and brother-in-law, Robert DeRosa,
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019