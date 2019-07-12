|
|
CAIN, KATHY J
Ocala - Kathy Jean Cain, 63, passed away on July 9, 2019.
She was born in Palatka, Florida on February 21, 1956 to the late Louis and Eva Dowling Sweat.
She enjoyed family, friends, & her dogs.
She is preceded by her parents; stepfather; and her loving husband, Martin Cain.
She is survived by her sons, Darrell Heffler and Jeremy Stift (Trisha); sister, Wanda Cone; step-sisters, Danielle Parker and Danita Lindsey; mother-in-law, Beth Cain Bryant; grandchildren, Alexis Baker, Aubrey Heffler, Ryann Miniaci, Taylor, Adilynn, and Colton Stift; several nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunt Ruth Sowles, & Uncle Bob Dowling.
A Memorial Service will be begin at 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 13th. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. We will be gathering together after the service with friends & family at the home of Kathy's dear friend Dianne Watson for refreshments & fellowship.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 12 to July 13, 2019