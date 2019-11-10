|
|
BLAIR, KATIE
February 10, 1984 -November 1, 2019
Our beloved Mary Kathryn Blair passed away on November 1st, 2019. She has been reunited with her father, Philip, in heaven.
Katie, as she preferred to be called, was born and raised in Winter Park, Florida. She attended Winter Park High School and graduated from the University of Florida, following in the footsteps of her mother and sister. Katie studied Public Relations and graduated in 2006. She moved back to Orlando where she found immediate success in the PR world, becoming a Vice President and General Manager with PAN Communications.
The University of Florida was not only her dream school, but where she met the love of her life, Andrew Blair. They were college sweethearts and married on March 31st, 2012. They were together for 15 years and have two beautiful daughters, Sophia Charlotte and Madison Elizabeth, who have brought so much joy to her family.
Katie was a bright light in this world and her smile would illuminate the room. She loved working in Public Relations, positively impacting her clients, peers, and leadership. Outside of work, Katie loved her Gators, Luke Bryan, Blink-182, Foo Fighters, shopping, and being around her family and friends. Her greatest loves and her proudest accomplishments are her two daughters. There was no greater joy for Katie than being their mother and, like everything else she has done, she took on the role of wife and mother with tenacity, compassion, and love. Her daughters will be proud to call her mom.
Katie was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her father, Philip Lister; uncle, John Lister; and grandfather, George Cooper.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Blair; and their two beautiful daughters, Sophia Charlotte and Madison Elizabeth. Katie is also survived by her mother, Nancy Cooper Lister; grandmother, Juanita Cooper; and sister and brother-in law, Amanda and Justin Barwick,;as well as her Aunt Ann Lister; and two cousins Rosemary and Grahame Lister of Great Britain.
She is missed by so many more and we know she would be proud of everything she accomplished in her short time here. We know she is looking over us all with the Katie smile.
Services were held 11/09/19 at First United Methodist Church Winter Park Arrangements are under the care of Baldwin-Fairchild Ivanhoe, 1150 S Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019